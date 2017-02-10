Dana White Calls UFC Champion Tyron Woodley ‘a Bit of a Drama Queen’

It’s never a good day when your boss labels you a “drama queen.”

That’s exactly what has happened to Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title holder Tyron Woodley. “The Chosen One” hasn’t been shy about expressing his discontent with the way he feels he’s being treated as a champion.

Woodley has gone as far as to say he isn’t liked due to the color of his skin. His challenger on March 4 at UFC 209, Stephen Thompson doesn’t see Woodley’s point and neither does UFC President Dana White.

White recently appeared on ESPN Radio’s Russell and Kanell (via MMAFighting.com) and discussed Woodley’s issues. White was far from sympathetic and while he praised Woodley’s fighting abilities, he wasn’t shy about his feelings towards the welterweight’s complaints of racism:

“He’s explosive. He’s got knockout power. But he’s a bit of a drama queen. That’s not what people want to hear. People don’t want to hear that. And then what he does is he’ll start fighting and arguing with people on social media. Then he wonders why when we show up to a press conference, the whole crowd is booing him. They’re not booing him because he’s black. There’s tons of black guys fighting in the UFC, you know what I mean?”

In our exclusive interview with Thompson, the title challenger mentioned fighters such as Jon Jones who were able to have success in the UFC, which to him, nullifies Woodley’s point.

“Wonderboy” will get his title rematch against “The Chosen One” inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Their first encounter for Woodley’s 170-pound gold ended in a majority draw. UFC announcer Bruce Buffer originally announced Woodley as the winner, but that was a mistake.

While Woodley kept his title, he was none too pleased and believes he should have been awarded the victory.