Dana White Claims Brock Lesnar is Returning to UFC

UFC President Dana White has just confirmed the rumors that Brock Lesnar could be making a comeback to the UFC.

Lesnar has competed just once inside of the cage since 2011. The former UFC champion holds notable wins over fighters such as Shane Carwin Randy Couture and Frank Mir.

Hard-hitting heavyweight star Mark Hunt is the last man to have fought Lesnar in the Octagon at UFC 200 in 2016. This marked Lesnar’s return to MMA after an almost five-year retirement.

As seen in the fight, Lesnar won a unanimous decision that night which was subsequently overturned when it was revealed he failed two USADA issued drug tests before the bout.

This led to Hunt filing a civil suit against Lesnar and the UFC to settle his grievances. White got people talking in February when he tweeted out a photo with Lesnar. Whether this was a new or old photo, remains to be seen, but it was been rumored that Lesnar was in Las Vegas around the time that the photo was taken, which is where the UFC headquarters are located.

Once, this photo was sent out on the social media platform, there were many fight fans that believed this might be a tease for Lesnar to return to the promotion and fight once again in the Octagon.

Lesnar’s contract is up with the WWE this month after WrestleMania 34 and has been reportedly interested in returning to the MMA promotion.

UFC President Dana White has confirmed that Lesnar will be returning to the UFC during Wednesday’s edition of “UFC Tonight” but didn’t know when or his opponent would be. The UFC boss stated, “Yeah, Brock Lesnar’s coming back. I don’t know when, but yes he is.”

What are your thoughts on Lesnar returning the UFC? Sound off in the comment section below.