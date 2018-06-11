Dana White Claims Brock Lesnar & Jon Jones Are Interested in Fighting Each Other

UFC President Dana White is claiming that both Brock Lesnar and Jon Jones are interested in fighting each other.

Talk of this first fight kicked up last summer after the former UFC light heavyweight champion called out the former heavyweight champion following his big win over Daniel Cormier in the main event of UFC 214 to win the UFC light heavyweight title.

Lesnar then expressed interest in making this fight happen. However, it was later revealed that Jones tested positive for Turinabol before the fight. Jones has yet to be dealt with a punishment by USADA for his latest failed drug test.

Earlier this year, White teased that Lesnar could be making a comeback to the UFC.



Lesnar has competed just once inside of the cage since 2011. The former UFC champion holds notable wins over fighters such as Shane Carwin Randy Couture and Frank Mir.



Hard-hitting heavyweight star Mark Hunt is the last man to have fought Lesnar in the Octagon at UFC 200 in 2016. This marked Lesnar’s return to MMA after an almost five-year retirement.



As seen in the fight, Lesnar won a unanimous decision that night which was subsequently overturned when it was revealed he failed two USADA issued drug tests before the bout.



This led to Hunt filing a civil suit against Lesnar and the UFC to settle his grievances. White got people talking in February when he tweeted out a photo with Lesnar. Whether this was a new or old photo, remains to be seen, but it was been rumored that Lesnar was in Las Vegas around the time that the photo was taken, which is where the UFC headquarters are located.



Once, this photo was sent out on the social media platform, there were many fight fans that believed this might be a tease for Lesnar to return to the promotion and fight once again in the Octagon.

It’s been reported that Lesnar’s contract is up with the WWE later this summer. It should be noted that Lesnar has yet to enter into the USADA testing pool, which would force him to be tested for six months before fighting again.

“Jon Jones is very interested in Brock Lesnar and Brock is very interested in Jon Jones,” White tells TMZ Sports. “I’ll end up figuring that out in the next month,” White says … “I don’t know how that’s gonna play out. That’s up to USADA.”

