Dana White Claims Conor McGregor Called Tony Ferguson a Bum Who Doesn’t Deserve a ‘F*cking Dime’

If Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White is to be believed, Conor McGregor blasted Tony Ferguson via text.

Ferguson hasn’t been shy in expressing his opinion over not getting fights with Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, and Khabib Nurmagomedov. When “El Cucuy’s” bout against Nurmagomedov at UFC 209 was canceled, he was offered a bout with Michael Johnson but turned it down.

In an interview with GGN News, White said McGregor ripped Ferguson through text (via MMAMania.com):

“After this sh*t went down with Tony and Khabib, Conor texts me and says, ‘I can’t believe you’re going to f*cking pay that bum Tony Ferguson one dollar. You shouldn’t pay him a f*cking dime. He was there, made weight and you lined up a fight for him with Michael Johnson after Khabib fell out and didn’t make weight, and he turned it down. F*cking bum.’ That’s Conor’s mentality in that he should’ve taken that fight against Michael Johnson. That’s what Conor said to me and that’s one of the many things that I love about Conor McGregor. And he isn’t just talking, because I’ve stood in his living room, looking at him telling him that his opponent fell out and he doesn’t give a sh*t.”