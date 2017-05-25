Dana White Claims Conor McGregor Called Tony Ferguson a Bum Who Doesn’t Deserve a ‘F*cking Dime’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Conor McGregor
Image Credit: Getty Images

If Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White is to be believed, Conor McGregor blasted Tony Ferguson via text.

Ferguson hasn’t been shy in expressing his opinion over not getting fights with Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, and Khabib Nurmagomedov. When “El Cucuy’s” bout against Nurmagomedov at UFC 209 was canceled, he was offered a bout with Michael Johnson but turned it down.

In an interview with GGN News, White said McGregor ripped Ferguson through text (via MMAMania.com):

“After this sh*t went down with Tony and Khabib, Conor texts me and says, ‘I can’t believe you’re going to f*cking pay that bum Tony Ferguson one dollar. You shouldn’t pay him a f*cking dime. He was there, made weight and you lined up a fight for him with Michael Johnson after Khabib fell out and didn’t make weight, and he turned it down. F*cking bum.’ That’s Conor’s mentality in that he should’ve taken that fight against Michael Johnson. That’s what Conor said to me and that’s one of the many things that I love about Conor McGregor. And he isn’t just talking, because I’ve stood in his living room, looking at him telling him that his opponent fell out and he doesn’t give a sh*t.”

Latest MMA News

Conor McGregor

Dana White Claims Conor McGregor Called Tony Ferguson a Bum Who Doesn’t Deserve a...

0
If Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White is to be believed, Conor McGregor blasted Tony Ferguson via text. Ferguson hasn't been shy in expressing...
Valerie Letourneau

Valerie Letourneau: ‘I Cannot be Mad at The UFC For Doing The Right Thing’

0
Valerie Letourneau is happy that the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has finally added a women's flyweight division. Letourneau is now a member of the Bellator...

Oscar De La Hoya: Boxing Won’t Recover From McGregor vs. Mayweather

0
Plenty of people are excited for the possibility that Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather could fight inside the boxing ring - Oscar De La...
Max Holloway

Max Holloway Wonders if Conor McGregor Will Return After Mayweather Fight

0
With UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor possibly getting set to challenge Floyd Mayweather inside the boxing ring, interim featherweight champ Max Holloway wonders if...

Jose Aldo: Conor McGregor Turned Down a Rematch With Me

0
Jose Aldo doesn't think he'll ever get to avenge his 13-second loss to Conor McGregor. The pair met in the main event of UFC 194...
video

Why UFC Fight Night 109’s Main Event is Important to Alexander Gustafsson (Editorial)

0
Alexander Gustafsson faces a stiff test this coming Sunday afternoon, taking on Glover Teixeira in the main event of UFC Fight Night 109. And it...

Angela Magana Goes Off on Cyborg: “You F*cked up, Big Time”

1
After being punched in the face by Cris Cyborg this past weekend at the UFC's Fighter Retreat in Las Vegas, UFC strawweight Angela Magana...

Robbie Lawler: Georges St-Pierre Doesn’t Want to Fight Me

0
Robbie Lawler's tear as UFC welterweight champion may be over, but he's ready to get back into the Octagon and knock people out again. Lawler's...
video

Combate 15 Will Feature Rodrigo Vargas vs. Danny Ramirez From Mexico City

0
Combate Americas returns to Mexico City for Combate 15, as Rodrigo Vargas takes on Danny Ramirez in the main event. The card will go down...
video

Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva Will Air in Select Movie Theaters

0
Fans unable to get to Madison Square Garden for Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva can still experience the event in a different atmosphere as...
Load more