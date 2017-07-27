Dana White Claims Georges St-Pierre vs. Tyron Woodley Will Happen

UFC President Dana White has confirmed to Tyron Woodley that he will take on returning legend Georges St-Pierre later this year

That is, of course, if Woodley can overcome the tricky task of Demian Maia at UFC 214 in Anaheim, Calif. on Saturday night.

While the ‘Bisping ship has sailed’ towards the banks of an almost certain title fight with Robert Whittaker also expected to go down later this year, it appears that Woodley could be one fight away from landing a date with “GSP” inside the octagon.

During the UFC 214 press conference earlier this week, White discussed a loose plan for the return of the Candian legend:

“That is the plan as of right now: Whoever wins this fight fights ‘GSP,’” White said during Wednesday’s UFC 214 pre-fight press conference at The Novo by Microsoft. “But ‘GSP’s’ people are here today to speak with me, so we’ll see what happens. That is the plan as of the last time that I talked to them.”

UFC welterweight king, Tyron Woodley, was quick off the mark and may have been somewhat rewarded for his outspokenness:

“They’re going to ask to fight Bisping because Georges [St-Pierre] doesn’t want to fight me.”

White, seemingly happy enough to assure Woodley, responded:

“Listen, the Bisping ship has sailed. If you win on Saturday it’s going to be you, pal.”