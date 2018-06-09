Dana White Claims Majority of Fighters Want Late Weigh-Ins to Return

UFC President Dana White has had enough of his fighters missing weight.

Thus, he is determined to make a big change, which is to eliminate early weigh-ins and bring back the old format.

This has been a hot topic discussed within the MMA community since it was introduced a few years ago.

Just this week, White spoke with Jim Norton and Matt Serra on the latest edition of UFC Unfiltered where he talked about various topics including making the big change that the Las Vegas-based promotion is planning to put an end to the morning weigh-ins due to the recent problems.

The promotion wants the commissions to go back to the old ways of doing weigh-ins, which will be at the afternoon (ceremonial) weigh-ins in front of a crowd.

White doubled down on Friday (June 8, 2018) by telling media reporters who were on site for this weekend’s UFC 225 pay-per-view event that the majority of fighters are in favor of this change.

“It can’t happen fast enough, White said (transcript courtesy of MMA Mania). “Yes, we are moving towards the old weigh-in system. It’s gonna happen. There are a couple people out there that say, “no no no”, but the majority of the fighters want to go back to 4 o’clock.

We never had a problem with 4 o’clock. Everybody was healthy, everybody was fine.”

A few fighters have reacted to White’s comments by taking to their official Twitter accounts to give their opinion on how weigh-ins should be handled:

Elias Theodorou: “I really hope the UFC/Dana doesn’t use this as an example as why early weigh ins must be changed back… that benefits the unprofessional fighters! #UFC225 #smh.”

Eddie Alvarez: “Please bossman @danawhite don’t get rid of the early Weigh inns. it won’t solve a thing . Your punishing the fighters who are accountable and responsible. #dontdoit.”

Al Iaquinta: I think he is trying to say- Hey @danawhite , even though it may not be best for your bottom line (💵)… early weigh ins are better for fighters health. A few unprofessional fighters may fuck up events but us professionals realize it’s in our best interests.

