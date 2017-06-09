Dana White Claims to be Running The McGregor-Mayweather Deal

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White is shutting down reports that he is out of the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather contract negotiations.

Since talks of a McGregor vs. Mayweather boxing bout began heating up, White has been front and center doing media appearance. He recently announced that “Notorious” had signed his end of the deal and that he was going to negotiate with “Money’s” team.

Fight fans were confused when they read a report from the LA Times claimed that White was out of the picture entirely. White took to TMZ to debunk the report (via MMAJunkie.com):

“We live in a world right now where you can’t believe anything you read. When the L.A. Times is putting out – who else would be running the Mayweather-McGregor deal other than me? Who?”

White went on to talk about the bad experiences he’s had in the past with credible news sources. This is one of those bad experiences.

“What does WME know about making big fights? It’s (the report) pretty bad. I’ve had a couple of bad days back to back with ‘legitimate’ news stories – the ‘Las Vegas Review-Journal’ and now ‘The L.A. Times.’ Trust me, I’m running the Mayweather-McGregor deal. I’m the only one in on it.”