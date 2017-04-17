Dana White Comments on Demetrious Johnson, Rose Namajunas, Robert Whittaker

UFC president Dana White gave his typical post-fight thoughts to UFC on FOX 24 this past weekend after the conclusion of the event.

The card featured Demetrious Johnson successfully defending his flyweight title against Wilson Reis, tying Anderson Silva’s all-time UFC record at 10.

“Mighty Mouse” has systematically picked apart each of his last several foes, including Reis, Tim Elliott, Henry Cejudo and John Dodson.

“After the fight, I heard DJ ask his coach what he did wrong? What did you do wrong? Nothing, you just fought a perfect fight,” White said. “He continues to evolve. He absolutely demolished him. He arm-barred a Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion. The kid is amazing.”

The card also featured a key co-main event win for Rose Namajunas, as she finished Michelle Waterson. Namajunas has won three of her last four, with the lone loss being via split decision.

“Rose came out and looked like an absolute stud. She looked incredible,” he said. “I think she’s ready to challenge for the title. I think Rose learned a lot from her last loss and showed what she’s all about.”

And finally, Robert Whittaker sent a powerful message to the rest of the middleweight division by taking out Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza, who many viewed as the top contender to the belt.

“I’ve been very high on him for a long time,” White said. “I said this whole fight was going to be determined by the first clinch, and Robert got out of trouble early and did a literally flawless fight against Jacare.”