Dana White Concerned Jones & Cormier May Brawl at UFC 214 Presser

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Dana White is worried that Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier may tussle at another press conference.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President will attend today’s (July 26) UFC 214 pre-fight press conference. The presser will feature Jones, Cormier, Tyron Woodley, Demian Maia, Cris Cyborg, and Tonya Evinger. It’ll begin at 4 p.m. ET.

Speaking to ESPN, White revealed he wouldn’t have attended the presser had he not been concerned over a potential brawl between the UFC 214 headliners (via MMA Weekly):

“What’s crazy is I don’t know if I’ve ever been busier than I am now, which is ridiculous, I never thought I’d be saying that. Who thought I’d be busier than I was before. I wasn’t going to go to the press conference on Wednesday. The only reason I’m going to the press conference on Wednesday is I want to be there in case stuff goes down, to make sure that it doesn’t.”

He then painted a picture of just how much hostility there is between “Bones” and “DC.”

“They can’t stand each other. They don’t respect each other. It doesn’t get any more real that these two. Two of the best to ever do it, hate each other and both not want to win but have to win, can’t lose to each other type guys.”

