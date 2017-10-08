Dana White Confident That Cyborg vs. Holm Deal Will be Finalized

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White believes Cris Cyborg and Holly Holm will compete inside the Octagon soon.

Since winning the UFC women’s featherweight title back in July, many have wondered who Cyborg’s first defense will be against. Holm has emerged as the clear answer. While the UFC has been trying to put the bout together, nothing has been made official.

During the UFC 216 post-fight press conference, White said he feels a deal will be reached to make the fight a reality (via MMA Weekly):

“Yeah, I think we’ll get it done. It’s not done yet. I can never predict what’s going to happen but I think we’ll get it done.”