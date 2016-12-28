Dana White Confirms Mike Goldberg Done With UFC After Friday’s UFC 207 PPV

At Dana White’s official UFC 207 media scrum held at the UFC 207 Media Day in Las Vegas, Nevada on Wednesday, the UFC President shed some light on the recent rumors regarding the UFC future of longtime commentator Mike Goldberg<.

Goldberg, who has worked alongside Joe Rogan for as long as most fans can remember as the duo that has called some of the biggest fights and biggest events in UFC history, will officially wrap-up business as Rogan’s on-air partner on UFC pay-per-view broadcasts, when the two call their final show together — UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey.

UFC President Dana White confirmed the news via the aforementioned media scrum held on Wednesday before members of the MMA media in Las Vegas.

“That is true,” said White in response to a media member asking if the rumors of Mike Goldberg’s departure after Friday’s event were legitimate.

Mike Goldberg began his career as a UFC commentator back in 1997, calling the UFC 15.5: Ultimate Japan event.

Check out UFC President Dana White’s complete 30+ minute UFC 207 media scrum by clicking here.

UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey takes place live on pay-per-view this Friday, December 30th from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Join us here on 12/30 for live round-by-round results coverage of the PPV.