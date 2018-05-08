Dana White Confirms Rumors of Georges St-Pierre vs. Nate Diaz

Rumors of a Nate Diaz versus Georges St-Pierre fight are indeed true.

These rumors made the rounds online as of late and UFC President Dana White confirmed that they are true during a recent appearance on the latest episode of UFC Unfiltered.

This fight as well as a light heavyweight showdown that would see Luke Rockhold fight Alexander Gustafsson is being targeted for the upcoming UFC 227 pay-per-view event, which takes place on August 4, 2018, at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles, California.

Gustafsson has won back-to-back fights since losing a close split decision to Cormier at UFC 192. In those fights, he scored a unanimous decision victory over Jan Blachowicz and knocking out Glover Teixeira.

“It is true, and they would fight at 155-pounds,” White said regarding St-Pierre vs. Diaz (transcript courtesy of mmanytt.com). “There are rumors, what did I see? That we were doing Gustafsson and Rockhold, that is true, but that’s not for the interim title, that’s false. It might be LA, I’m targeting LA.”

Diaz has not been seen inside of the Octagon since his second fight with Conor McGregor at UFC 196 that saw McGregor win by decision.

The former UFC middleweight and welterweight champion returned to competition in November after four years away from the sport to win the middleweight title with a submission victory in the third round over Michael Bisping at UFC 217. However, he later had to vacate the title.

“In my perfect world, if everything goes perfect, and nothing ever goes perfect in this world, [it will be] Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt, GSP vs. Diaz would be the co-main, Gustafsson vs. Rockhold and Brunson vs. Antonio Carlos Jr. It’s very interesting.”

