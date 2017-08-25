Dana White Compares “Unicorn” Conor McGregor to Chuck Liddell

UFC President Dana White has drawn a comparison between Conor McGregor’s bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Chuck Liddell’s PRIDE journey

McGregor‘s foray into the squared circle may be unprecedented on this scale, but White is reminded of Liddell’s experiences in PRIDE in the early 2000’s (via MMAJunkie):

“It’s very much the same, except for the fact that Chuck was fighting in mixed martial arts,” White told reporters prior to Wednesday’s press conference in Las Vegas. “I think the different thing I was thinking about was the ring. They were fighting in a ring. But other than that, it was the same sport at least. He wasn’t going up against the greatest boxer of all time.”

As for those who have completely written off the Irishman’s chances against the 49-0 ring great, White is expecting a slew of excuses to come his way:

“I’ve been saying this all along: For all the people who come out and say he doesn’t belong here, this fight’s ridiculous and everything else, when he knocks Floyd Mayweather out on Saturday, what are all these naysayers (going to say)?” White said. “They’re going to say Floyd was too old. It’s going to be a whole other set of excuses. Get ready. Remember I told you that. A whole other set of excuses when he knocks him out.”

“I’m nervous, but Conor’s the guy for this job. He really is the guy for this job,” White continued. “I call him ‘The Unicorn,’ man. I’ve never dealt with anybody like this guy. … Pressure? It’s almost like when he shines the most. When the most pressure is on him he shines the most. He’s a very unique, special individual, and I’m very much looking forward to it.”