Dana White Rules Out Conor McGregor v Manny Pacquiao (if Bob Arum is Involved)

Conor McGregor can chalk one boxer off his wishlist, as UFC President White confirms that he has no interest in the fight.

The McGregor v [Floyd] Mayweather soap opera introduced a new character to the cast last week, when multi-divisional champion and boxing icon Manny Pacquiao stated that he would be willing to fight “The Notorious”. Pacquiao, who has made no secret of his desire to rematch Mayweather, appeared genuine in his desire to fight the UFC lightweight champion of the world should “Money” pass on the gig.

Bob Arum (Pacquiao’s legendary Top Rank promoter) is a man who White referred to last year as “the biggest dirtbag in all of sports” following his disparaging remarks against the UFC, its fans and fighter pay. Arum also publicly declared a potential matchup between Mayweather and McGregor as “absolute nonsense”, commenting that “a novice would beat McGregor” in the ring. It is curious to hear that Arum feels differently when it comes to his own fighter matching up against the Dublin native, however.

Arum stated that Top Rank president Todd duBoef would encourage negotiations of a bout via friend and UFC chief operating officer Lawrence Epstein (via Yahoo Sports):

“Todd has agreed to call Lawrence, and they have a great relationship, and tell him what Manny’s interest is and see what happens,” Arum said. “That’s it.”

UFC president Dana White has made it abundantly clear that any possibility of a Conor McGregor-Manny Pacquiao bout will not happen where Arum has any involvement, which he certainly would have where it concerns his highest earning fighter.

“Listen, I love Manny Pacquiao,” White said. “But I don’t love Bob Arum. You can tell Arum to save his money and not make any calls over here because we aren’t doing business with him.”

Over to you, Floyd…