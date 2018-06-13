Dana White Set to Meet With Conor McGregor Monday (June 18)

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White is set to meet the most polarizing figure in mixed martial arts again.

Two months ago, former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor found himself in hot water. McGregor, Artem Lobov, and their entourage stormed a fighter bus following the UFC 223 media day session. McGregor threw a dolly at one of the windows, shattering it and cutting red corner fighter Michael Chiesa.

McGregor’s actions were in retaliation to Khabib Nurmagomedov. Earlier in the week, Nurmagomedov and his group confronted Lobov for some comments he made about “The Eagle.” While no strikes were thrown, Nurmagomedov appeared to strong-arm Lobov which caused McGregor’s team to respond.

The “Notorious” one ended up being arrested after Chiesa filed a police report. He was released on $50,000 bond courtesy of Dillon Danis. McGregor is due back in court this month, but the verdict isn’t expected to be drastic. If that’s the case, it opens the door for McGregor vs. Nurmagomedov later this year.

Dana White told TMZ that he plans to meet with McGregor this week (via MMAFighting.com):

”He and I are meeting on the 18th of this month. I don’t know whats gonna happen. I don’t know what Conor has planned. I don’t know what Conor and his team have worked on.”

McGregor hasn’t competed in an MMA bout since Nov. 2016. At the time, McGregor defeated Eddie Alvarez via second-round TKO inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. McGregor captured the lightweight title while being the featherweight champion. He became the first fighter in UFC history to hold two titles simultaneously.

Do you think Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov gets booked this year?