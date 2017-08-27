Dana White Says Conor McGregor Has Nothing Left to Prove

By
Adam Haynes
-
Dana White
Image Credit: Getty Images

UFC President Dana White reacted to Floyd Mayweather beating Conor McGregor by TKO last night at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Although the result was not what White had hoped for, he was very complimentary towards how McGregor handled himself inside the ring for the first time:

“This isn’t what he does,” White said at the post-fight press conference for Mayweather vs. McGregor (h/t MMAJunkie.com). “He’s a mixed martial artist, where he goes in and uses all of his weapons, and tonight he was only allowed to use his hands.”

“I don’t know if tonight was the best boxing you’ve ever seen, but Conor was landing jabs on Floyd Mayweather,” White added later. “Conor looked damn good tonight to me.”

White also hit out at those who predicted an absolute whitewash for Mayweather:

“Max Kellerman, I’ve been trying to get ahold of him,” White said. “He ain’t answering his phone right now. He said Conor wouldn’t land one punch on Floyd Mayweather. There were a lot of people that were super negative about this with Floyd.”

“I think he did great tonight. I don’t think there’s anything left to prove. I would rather he fight in MMA.”

