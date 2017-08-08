Dana White Contender Series: Contracts Awarded to Michael Rodriguez, Alex Perez

Michael Rodriguez and Alex Perez became the latest fighters to earn contracts off Dana White’s “Tuesday Night Contender Series.”

Rodriguez improved to 9-2 when he knocked out Jamelle Jones in the main event. The card streamed live on UFC Fight Pass from The Ultimate Fighter Gym in Las Vegas.

Julio Arce picked up a second round finish vs. Peter Petties, while Perez scored his contract when he submitted Kevin Gray. Perez is now 18-4 in his career.

Ricky Simon pushed his record to 10-1 with a decision vs. Donovan Frelow and Shelton Graves finished Everett Sims in the third round.