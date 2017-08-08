Dana White Contender Series: Contracts Awarded to Michael Rodriguez, Alex Perez

By
Dana Becker
-

Michael Rodriguez and Alex Perez became the latest fighters to earn contracts off Dana White’s “Tuesday Night Contender Series.”

Rodriguez improved to 9-2 when he knocked out Jamelle Jones in the main event. The card streamed live on UFC Fight Pass from The Ultimate Fighter Gym in Las Vegas.

Julio Arce picked up a second round finish vs. Peter Petties, while Perez scored his contract when he submitted Kevin Gray. Perez is now 18-4 in his career.

Ricky Simon pushed his record to 10-1 with a decision vs. Donovan Frelow and Shelton Graves finished Everett Sims in the third round.

Latest MMA News

Gina Mazany

Gina Mazany Talks Training With & Being Managed by Miesha Tate

0
Gina Mazany is expressing her satisfaction with Miesha Tate as her manager. Mazanay not only has Tate as a manager, but the two have trained...
video

Dana White Contender Series: Contracts Awarded to Michael Rodriguez, Alex Perez

0
Michael Rodriguez and Alex Perez became the latest fighters to earn contracts off Dana White's "Tuesday Night Contender Series." Rodriguez improved to 9-2 when he...
T.J. Dillashaw

T.J. Dillashaw on Ray Borg: He’s Missed Weight For Half His UFC Career

0
T.J. Dillashaw's views of Ray Borg's title shot remain unchanged. On Sept. 9, Demetrious Johnson will defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight title against Borg....
Jon Jones

Jon Jones Explains Why he Isn’t Dreaming of Fighting in New York

0
Jon Jones is willing to fight Alexander Gustafsson, just don't expect him to do so in New York. Born in Rochester, Jones has a fan...
Tony Ferguson

Khabib Nurmagomedov Answers Tony Ferguson’s Challenge for NYC

0
They were scheduled to meet several times already, but it appears both Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov remain interested in settling their differences. https://twitter.com/TeamKhabib/status/895008588111982592 The two...
Load more