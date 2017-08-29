Dana White Contender Series: Final Week Presents Two More Contracts

By
Dana Becker
-

On the eighth and final week of the Dana White Contender Series, Matt Frevola and Lauren Mueller picked up future UFC contracts.

The series, which aired live over the past two months from The Ultimate Fighter Gym and streamed on UFC Fight Pass, concluded its first season Tuesday night.

Frevola improved to 6-0 when he submitted Luke Flores in the second round. Mueller, meanwhile, pushed her record to 4-0 with a decision over Kelly Velasco.

Bevon Lewis claimed his fourth career win, finishing Elias Urbina. Lewis made quite the impact, but the UFC is looking to see him develop more on the regional circuit.

Adam Antolin claimed a decision over Casey Kenney and Allen Crower finished Don’Tale Mayes.

