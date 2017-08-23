Dana White Contender Series Results: Joby Sanchez, Benito Lopez Earn Contracts

Joby Sanchez and Benito Lopez impressed UFC president Dana White Tuesday night, earning future contracts with the promotion after their wins on “Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series.”

Sanchez (11-2), who went 1-2 during a previous stint with the UFC, defeated J.P Buys in a flyweight contest. Lopez (8-0) claimed a victory vs. Steven Peterson on UFC Fight Pass from The Ultimate Fighter Gym in Las Vegas.

The victory was also the second on the series for Sanchez, who defeated Manny Vasquez on the debut. He fought for the UFC between 2014-15.

In the main event, Kennedy Nzechukwu downed Anton Berzin via decision. Mike Santiago knocked out Mark Cherico in the first round and Jordan Espinosa claimed a technical submission over Nick Urso in the opening round.