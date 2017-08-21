Dana White ‘Contender Series’ Weigh-In Results

For the first time, the UFC has made the weigh-ins for “Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series” available for online viewing.

The weigh-ins went down on Monday, with the fights taking place Tuesday night. They stream live on UFC Fight Pass from The Ultimate Fighter Gym at 8 p.m. ET.

Joby Sanchez will make his second appearance on the series after earning a win in July. He faces J.P. Buys in a flyweight contest.

In the main event, Anton Berzin takes on Kennedy Nzaechukwu, while Benito Lopez battles Steven Peterson, Mark Cherico fights Mike Santiago and Jordan Espinosa meets Nick Urso.