UFC president Dana White, former champion Matt Serra and ex-fighter Din Thomas return for another episode of “Lookin’ for a Fight.”

In this episode, White and company embark on an adventure to South Dakota for the annual Sturgis rally. While there, they see Mount Rushmore, a tattoo cover-up and get a front row seat to The Wall of Death.

But it’s not all about enjoyment, as White, Serra and Thomas later head to Atlantic City for a local MMA event to scout potential talent.