Dana White: Cris Cyborg-Amanda Nunes ‘Fight To Make’

UFC president Dana White wants to pit a champion vs. champion.

White, in an interview with Yahoo! Sports, stated that he is ready to begin the process of placing UFC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg in the same Octagon as bantamweight titleholder Amanda Nunes.

“Nunes wants to fight Cyborg,” White said. “That is the fight to make and that is the fight I will make. That’s the fight.”

Cyborg scored her first successful title defense recently when she bested Holly Holm – a former UFC bantamweight champion – via decision. It marked the first time in her career that the Brazilian went the full 25 minutes.

Nunes was last in action at UFC 215 in September when she topped Valentina Shevchenko via split decision. She also defended her title in 2016 with a first round TKO over Ronda Rousey.