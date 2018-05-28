Dana White Defends CM Punk on UFC 225 Pay-Per-View Over Alistair Overeem

Dana White responds to criticism that former WWE superstar CM Punk is on the pay-per-view main card at UFC 225 while Alistair Overeem is on the prelims.

For the second time in a row, former WWE superstar CM Punk will compete on the main card of a pay-per-view over several more established veterans on the prelims.

While Punk (real name Phil Brooks) has actually said he’d be completely fine serving as the curtain jerker with the first fight of the night, the reality is his drawing power is too much for the UFC to put him that low on the card.

At UFC 225, Punk will open the pay-per-view main card against opponent Mike Jackson while established former champions and title contenders such as Alistair Overeem and Rashad Evans will occupy spots on the preliminary card.

UFC president Dana White defended Punk’s placement on the pay-per-view main card by pointing out that the upcoming card in Chicago on June 9 is so stacked that several fighters with marquee names are being relegated to the prelims.

Add to that, White says that Punk’s drawing power on pay-per-view is ultimately the biggest reason why he’s on the main card while other fighters are on the prelims.

“If that’s the way you want to look at [Alistair Overeem] being ‘demoted’ what is Rashad Evans and [Sergio] Pettis? There’s guys that could be on the main card that are on the Fight Pass prelims,” White said

“Hey listen, when Alistair Overeem sells as many pay-per-views as CM Punk does, we can argue.”

Ironically, Punk’s first fight was on the pay-per-view main card where Overeem was in the main event against heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.

As far as Punk’s future with the promotion goes, White believes this will be his last chance to get a win or he’ll probably call it a career after two fights.

Punk was soundly defeated in his debut by Mickey Gall and if he falls to Jackson on June 9, White doesn’t expect the former pro wrestler to keep fighing.

“I’m sure it is [game over for him],” White said.

