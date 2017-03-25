Dana White to Appear at Coach Del Fierro’s Alliance MMA Show on Saturday

By
Adam Haynes
-
0
Dana White
Image Credit: Getty Images

Coach Eric Del Fierro’s Alliance MMA ‘s first show will be visited by UFC President Dana White.

Del Fierro, who coaches former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz, and featherweight Jeremey Stephens, is heading a new MMA outfit in San Diego, California (via Fox Sports):

“Even though it’s a small, club show, it’s run with the same organizational skills as the big shows. Burt Watson will be there and they’ve got all the pieces in the company that make my life easy,” Del Fierro said. “When I was doing it on my own I had a partner and a few volunteers, but it was really us trying to put things together.

“Here, I have help, I have people assigned to these positions and it just makes everything that much easier.”

The first event of the outfit will be attended UFC president Dana White on Saturday night as part of filming for the show “Looking for a Fight”. The premise of White’s show is the UFC President filming potential talent which he can transfer to the world’s best known MMA promotion.

Del Fierro said that he is excited at giving fighters the opportunity to prove themselves in an encouraging environment prior to fighting in organizations such as the UFC (presided over by Dana White):

“It’s awesome to see. Being a coach and match making this card, I’m under the microscope to make sure these guys are getting real fights,” Del Fierro said. “I need to make sure they’re not fighting, for lack of a better word, chumps. I want this to succeed.

“I want real matchups. When I look at these matchups, I can judge what these kids are bringing to the table.”

