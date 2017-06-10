Dana White Denies Demetrious Johnson’s Bullying Accusations

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White didn’t take long to deliver a response to Demetrious Johnson.

“Mighty Mouse” is the reigning UFC flyweight champion and the best pound-for-pound best fighter on the official rankings. Yet, he doesn’t feel the UFC has treated him with respect. Johnson recently said White and company threatened to take away the flyweight division if he didn’t fight T.J. Dillashaw.

White took exception to the bullying accusations and told TMZ that it isn’t true (via MMAFighting.com):

“We’re not marketing him right? We built a TV show around him. The Ultimate Fighter (24) was about what an incredible fighter he is. We’ve put him on FOX many times and tried to build him, and it is what it is. It’s not me. I’m bullying you? How do you bully the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world?”

White took it up a notch and said he doesn’t believe Johnson is the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world. He said that honor goes to Conor McGregor in his eyes despite having zero title defenses:

“Listen, the media claims he’s the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world,” White said. “I think Conor McGregor is the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world. If you look at what that really means, what pound-for-pound means, and Conor doesn’t give a sh*t, he’ll fight anybody, anywhere, anytime. And if Demetrious is the pound-for-pound best guy in the world, then fight T.J. Dillashaw. Fight somebody that people will actually care about and be interested in, and there you go.”