Dana White on Mackenzie Dern: "We've Been Checking Her Out. She's a Little Bad Ass."

By
Adam Haynes
-
0

Mackenzie Dern can rest assured that her fledgeling career has not gone unnoticed by the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White.

Dern is seen among the ones to watch in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) following her professional debut last July. Boasting a record of 3-0 in the pro ranks, Dern’s momentum will have been boosted by comments made by UFC President Dana White recently. The highly decorated Brazilian jiu-jitsu artist has been vocal in her ambitions, recently announcing that she has set her sights on emulating UFC superstar Conor McGregor’s championship achievements in two separate weight classes.

“We’ve been checking her out. She’s a little bad ass,” UFC president Dana White told TMZ.com.

Obvious comparisons have been made with Dern and former women’s bantamweight superstar Ronda Rousey, and despite Dern being early in her career, she has gained significant attention. White understands that the pressures associated with such interest can affect the abilities of a fighter once they are expected to turn up:

“You never know how good somebody’s going to be until they get in there and start fighting the best in the world,” White said about Dern.

“Obviously, she has a lot of potential, but will she be another Ronda [Rousey]? I don’t know.”

