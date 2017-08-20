Dana White Expects to Run More Contender Series Events

Dana White is planning to put on more events for his Tuesday Night Contender Series.

White has been holding events inside The Ultimate Fighter Gym in Las Vegas. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President has awarded top performers UFC contracts. While the series is set to come to a close, more events are planned (via MMAJunkie.com):

“It’s doing very well. It’s killing it for us, and I have other plans for this show, too, so yeah, this is going to keep going. … We’ll take a little break and then start over again. Honestly, I could do this every Tuesday for the rest of my life. I love it.”

The first run of the Contender Series is two weeks left. Stick with MMANews.com for results, medical suspensions, and salaries of the remaining events.