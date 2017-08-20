Dana White Expects to Run More Contender Series Events

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Dana White
Image Credit: Getty Images

Dana White is planning to put on more events for his Tuesday Night Contender Series.

White has been holding events inside The Ultimate Fighter Gym in Las Vegas. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President has awarded top performers UFC contracts. While the series is set to come to a close, more events are planned (via MMAJunkie.com):

“It’s doing very well. It’s killing it for us, and I have other plans for this show, too, so yeah, this is going to keep going. … We’ll take a little break and then start over again. Honestly, I could do this every Tuesday for the rest of my life. I love it.”

The first run of the Contender Series is two weeks left. Stick with MMANews.com for results, medical suspensions, and salaries of the remaining events.

Latest MMA News

Dana White

Dana White Expects to Run More Contender Series Events

0
Dana White is planning to put on more events for his Tuesday Night Contender Series. White has been holding events inside The Ultimate Fighter Gym...
Artem Lobov

Artem Lobov Credits McGregor For Nurmagomedov’s Popularity in Russia

1
Artem Lobov believes Khabib Nurmagomedov has Conor McGregor to thank for his popularity in Russia. Much has been made over McGregor's next move once his...
Andre Berto

Andre Berto Says McGregor Beating Mayweather Would be a ‘Big Blow’ to Boxing

0
Former boxing champion Andre Berto believes a victory for Conor McGregor over Floyd Mayweather could have a negative impact on the sport of boxing. Berto...
Volkan Oezdemir

Volkan Oezdemir: Daniel Cormier Could be an Option to Fight Next

0
Volkan Oezdemir believes Daniel Cormier could be his next opponent. Oezdemir has been on a tear since joining the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) roster. He's...
Chidi Njokuani

Chidi Njokuani Says He’d Encourage His Kids to Not be Prize Fighters

0
If Chidi Njokuani has kids in the future, don't expect them to prize fighters. On Friday night (Aug. 25), Njokuani will take on Andrey Koreshkov...
Load more