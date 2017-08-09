Dana White Explains Why he Thinks Rousey Was The Mike Tyson of MMA

Ronda Rousey was the Mike Tyson of mixed martial arts (MMA) says Dana White.

As the President of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), White has seen a bevy of fighters come and go. White believes “Rowdy” is on her way out of the sport, but her legacy won’t soon be forgotten.

If she decides to retire, Rousey would’ve left on two knockout losses with one of them being technical. Despite that fact, she’ll also leave as a pioneer in women’s MMA. In fact, she is credited with the rise of women in MMA as she was able to convince White to have divisions for them in the UFC.

In addition to being the driving force in women’s MMA, Rousey will also be remembered for her quick submission finishes. She even knocked out Bethe Correia in 34 seconds with a punch.

During a recent appearance on Tyson’s “Bite The Mic,” White explained why he feels Rousey was the “Iron Mike” of MMA (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Our Tyson was Ronda (Rousey), man. Ronda had this aura of invincibility that we’ve never seen before. That’s why everyone was calling Ronda our Mike Tyson because she was the most dominant athlete on the planet. Conor (McGregor) is different. Conor is completely different than a Tyson – his verbal game, his picking the round.”