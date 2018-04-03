Dana White: “Conor Wants Floyd in the UFC”

With the rumours of Floyd Mayweather Jr stepping across to MMA continuing to circulate, Dana White recently discussed the matter as well as the prospect of facing Conor McGregor.

Speaking to TMZ, White stated “Of course I’m interested and he [Floyd] is also interested,” he continued “the last time we were both interested, you saw what happened.”

When asked about who could be the first opponent for the boxing legend, White replied: “I know Conor wants it.”

Mayweather and McGregor squared off in a titanic boxing match last year, Mayweather scored TKO victory in the 10th round.

Ever since their clash last year, speculation has been rife about a second bout. Mayweather has been fueling the speculation of fighting in the cage recently. The undefeated boxer has told TMZ that he is set to begin training with UFC champion, Tyron Woodley.

“I’m gonna start soon,” Mayweather said. “We’ve been texting back and forth. We talked a couple times, so we gonna start working out real soon.”

With McGregor having not competed in the UFC since 2016 when he defeated Eddie Alvarez to claim the UFC lightweight title, could the two face off in the cage

You can check out Dana White’s full comments about Floyd Mayweather below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M5zuHLUvmHw