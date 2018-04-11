Dana White Responds to Reports of Modified Rules for Floyd Mayweather in UFC

Earlier this week a reported circulated that the UFC and Floyd Mayweather’s team were discussing modified rules for the boxer’s MMA debut.

While speculation continues regarding Mayweather competing in MMA, UFC President Dana White is shooting down any rumors of him fighting under modified rules.

.@FloydMayweather will fight @TheNotoriousMMA in the octagon. With 4 ounce gloves, no shoes, 5-five minute rounds in 155 division. No kicks, no take downs, no elbows, no knees. Certain things will be allowed like the clinch. pic.twitter.com/Gmv5koAG00 — Omar Al Raisi (@Dantani) April 8, 2018

Reports of Modified UFC Rules for Floyd Mayweather

Editor-in-Chief of the Sports Journal, Omar Al Raisi, stated he had insider information that Mayweather and the UFC had discussed Floyd fighting at lightweight with no kicks, takedowns, elbows, or knees. In other words, it would be a boxing match dressed up to look like an MMA fight.

Joe Rogan commented on the possibility of such a fight recently on his podcast. According to Rogan, allowing some striking from the clinch would be enough of a challenge for Mayweather.

Dana White Disputes Report

Despite the traction the report got, Dana White is saying there is no truth to it. White was asked on Twitter regarding the rumors and had a blunt response:

None of that is even close to true. Dumbest shit i have ever heard. — Dana White (@danawhite) April 10, 2018

Is Floyd Mayweather Actually Going to Fight in the UFC?

While many view Floyd Mayweather’s recent flirtation with MMA as nothing more than a publicity stunt, there is ample evidence actual negotiations are underway.

Mayweather recently told ESPN he has no plans to return to boxing but ending up in the octagon is a definite possibility.

“I would not box again,” Mayweather said. “It is possible I do come back, but if I do come back, it has to be in the Octagon.

“I spoke with my team. I spoke with [adviser] Al Haymon. Al Haymon says no. I spoke with Showtime. I spoke with [Showtime parent company] CBS. If I do come back, Showtime and CBS have to be involved.”

Despite not wanting to allow him to fight under modified rules, Dana White doesn’t like Floyd’s chances in the octagon.

“Anyone can get caught on any given day,” White said recently on the Jim Rome Show. “But I think (an MMA fight) goes very badly for him.”