Dana White: ‘Floyd Mayweather Never Made an Offer to Conor McGregor’

By on January 15, 2017

When it comes agreeing on money, Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather are far apart. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White recently offered both men $25 million to compete in a boxing match. Mayweather laughed off the idea.

White responded to Mayweather’s brushoff (via TMZ Sports):

“We all know $25 million isn’t peanuts and so does he. He’s hanging his watch out the window, his watch is the problem. When you’re wearing a watch that’s $250,000, you’re gonna need 25 million real quick pal. And hey Floyd, taxes are coming up too buddy.”

Another issue White has with Mayweather is his self-perception. He doesn’t believe that Mayweather is valued more than “Notorious.”

“First of all, Floyd thinks he’s so much bigger than Conor, he’s wrong. Listen, Floyd’s gone undefeated for 20 years, I give him all the credit in the world for doing that, but Conor’s been around for three or four years. For him to think that he’s a much bigger star than Conor isn’t true. I’m not gonna pay him way more money than I’m gonna pay my guy.”

Mayweather claimed that he offered McGregor $15 million plus pay-per-view points to meet him in a boxing ring. White denies that claim and says there was only one legitimate offer.

“Floyd said that he made an offer … he never made an offer. It’s not true. I made an offer, okay. So if you’re serious, there’s a real offer. Where do we go from here Floyd?”

While McGregor and Mayweather keep entertaining a boxing fight, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson will go toe-to-toe for the interim UFC lightweight title on March 4. The winner of that bout will likely meet McGregor in a unification bout later this year. “The Eagle” and “El Cucuy” will be featured as the co-main event of UFC 209 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

