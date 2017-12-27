Dana White: Georges St-Pierre’s Next Fight ‘Won’t Be’ vs. Conor McGregor

UFC president Dana White squashed rumors of a potential 2018 meeting between Georges St-Pierre and Conor McGregor during an interview with ESPN.

As for the status of GSP, White also cleared that up in his own subtle fashion.

“There is no status,” White said. “I knew what he was doing. That’s why I put (a mandatory title defense) into his contract. We both knew what was going on. I don’t know, man. I don’t think the guy wants to fight.

“I think he jumped in, grabbed some cash and went back to Canada.”

St-Pierre, a former UFC welterweight champion, returned in November and defeated Michael Bisping for the middleweight belt. The win put him on a list with McGregor, BJ Penn and Randy Couture as the only fighters to claim UFC gold in multiple weight classes.

As for those rumors of a GSP-McGregor showdown, White said “He ain’t fighting Conor McGregor.”

“If he wants to come back, Tyron Woodley or Robert Whittaker is waiting for him,” White added. “They’re both waiting, if Georges wants to come back.”

Woodley is the current UFC welterweight champion and Whittaker claimed the unified belt when St-Pierre vacated his title.