Dana White Says he Had ‘Great Meeting’ With Eddie Alvarez

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White says a recent conversation with Eddie Alvarez went smoothly.

Alvarez is on the last fight of his current UFC deal. The former UFC lightweight champion recently said he isn’t fighting until he gets a new contract. “The Underground King” last competed back in Dec. 2017 in a “Fight of the Year” worthy battle against Justin Gaethje. Alvarez won the fight via third-round knockout.

While Alvarez has been eyeing a title bout against newly crowned champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, he realizes there is unfinished business with Dustin Poirier. Back in May 2017, Alvarez and Poirier fought to a No Contest. Alvarez landed illegal knee strikes to a downed opponent and many feel he should’ve been disqualified.

During a recent appearance on UFC Unfiltered, White talked about his recent meeting with Alvarez (via MMANYTT):

“So I saw that thing came out from Eddie that said the UFC is playing games and this and that, so I called Eddie and I said ‘Listen Eddie, there’s no games.’ His manager literally told us he wanted to fight his contract out and check around and see how much he can get. I said ‘you guys said you wanted to fight your contract out and now I see you said that you won’t fight without a new contract. Those types of situations are always better when you sit down face-to-face so we got together that morning in Philly, talked some s*** about the Celtics and the 76ers and we talked. It was a great meeting and I feel like it was a really good meeting so I’ve a really good feeling we will get something done with Eddie and get this fight with him and Poirier going.”

White went on to say that he’d like to book Alvarez vs. Poirier II on the UFC Calgary card. Time will tell if that comes to fruition. Currently, UFC Calgary is without a main event.

Do you believe Eddie Alvarez is headed for a rematch with Dustin Poirier?