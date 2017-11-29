Dana White Would be ‘Super Pissed’ if GSP Vacates his 185-Pound Title

UFC President Dana White claims that suggestions middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre will not defend his title are ‘not what he wants to hear’

White recently made the comments at a media lunch at UFC headquarters.

“I don’t want to hear that. That’s not what I want to hear,” White said. “I want to hear he’s going to defend his 185-pound title. That’s the agreement we made. That’s the deal we made when we made the deal.

“I’m going to be super pissed (if St-Pierre wants to drop the title), and I don’t know where we go from there.

“Go to 170 — who’s better to fight at 170? You’ve got [Tyron] Woodley, you’ve got ‘Wonderboy,’ you’ve got [Yoel] Romero, and then you’ve got Luke Rockhold. F***ing monsters. They’re all monsters. There’s no fight that looks like, ‘Oh, maybe this is the fight for me to take.’ You looked at Bisping like he was a tune-up. You got your tune-up. There’s nothing but f***ing animals at ’85 and ’70.

“Rockhold is massive. He’s massive when he cuts weight. There’s no good options. To sit there and try to handpick people, or where you want to go and everything else, you can’t in this f***ing sport. They’re all nasty. You’re a fighter. Get in there and see who you can f***ing beat. You wanted to f***ing come back. Welcome back, it’s ugly.”

White claims that GSP would be effectively breaking a deal should he continue to fight without defending his title first:

“I said, ‘I’ll tell you what: You want to come in and take this shot against Bisping, I’m cool with that, but you’ve got to defend the title’.

“You can’t drop the title after the fight and then go somewhere else. It’s just, my thing is, to be the man, you’ve got to beat the man. And when the man just goes away — listen, if a guy is on a run and undefeated then wants to retire, that’s one thing. The guy retires the belt, that’s another thing. ‘Well, I’m going to drop this one and jump to 170 now,’ I don’t like it.

“That’s language in the contract. It’s in the contract.”