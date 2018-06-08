Dana White Says GSP is Retired, Manager Dismisses Claim

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White continues to have a weird relationship with Georges St-Pierre.

St-Pierre was last seen inside the Octagon back in Nov. 2017. St-Pierre took on Michael Bisping inside Madison Square Garden in New York City for the middleweight title. “Rush” earned a third-round submission win to capture the 185-pound gold.

The following month, St-Pierre vacated the title. “GSP” cited colitis as the reason why he could no longer compete as a middleweight. White said he wanted to book St-Pierre against Nate Diaz in the lightweight division at UFC 227. St-Pierre dismissed the idea of the match-up and said he wanted a fight that would be significant to his legacy.

Speaking to TSN, White said that St-Pierre doesn’t want to compete anymore:

“We’ve been talking about a fight with ‘GSP,’ but ‘GSP’ is retired. As far as I’m concerned, ‘GSP’ is retired right now. He’s not interested in fighting anybody.”

MMAJunkie.com reached out to St-Pierre’s manager Rodolphe Beaulieu, who said that White’s comments hold no weight:

“He was on Ariel (Helwani’s) show a few weeks ago and on Joe Rogan’s podcast a couple weeks ago and during a three-hour interview he never said he was retired. He mentioned on both what would interest him. On both interviews he said exactly why he had no interest for the Diaz fight. He explained all his reasoning.”

St-Pierre hadn’t competed in four years before meeting Bisping in the main event of UFC 217. White claimed he made a deal with St-Pierre where the longest reigning welterweight champion had to defend his middleweight title if he were to compete for it. Obviously, things didn’t go White’s way. It’ll be interesting to see who St-Pierre fights next if he decides to return. Stick with MMANews.com for the latest on “GSP’s” fighting future.

