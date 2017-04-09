Dana White Has Harsh Words for Bob Arum, “Can’t Deny” Conor McGregor a Fight with Floyd Mayweather

Dana White admitted Saturday that he’d been talking to Floyd Mayweather’s team for “a while now” at the post-fight press conference following UFC 210. However, the biggest news on that front was perhaps White’s harsh words for boxing promoter Bob Arum — and his comments that he “can’t deny” Conor McGregor a fight against the boxing legend.

Speaking to the assembled press, when asked about the status of a potential superstar showdown between McGregor and Mayweather, White said

I see this fight happening. Conor wants it and Floyd wants it. I’ve said many times, Conor’s done a lot, he’s stepped up in big fights for this company, for me and for Lorenzo. I can’t deny him this fight.

Beyond that, White had some extremely pointed words for both Jeff Mayweather (Floyd’s uncle) and promoter Bob Arum, regarding rumors that the UFC was demanding an 80/20 split of McGregor’s purse from any potential fight with the boxer.

What I would like to clarify is all the bulls*** about the 80 f***ing 20 split. Jeff Mayweather? Come on Jeff. Me and Jeff go way back. Jeff are you the spokesman now for f***ing Team Mayweather? And Bob Arum, you piece of s***. F*** you too. What do they know about this fight. You know what they know about this fight? Nothing. Believe me. We’ve had preliminary talks with Conor, and I’m in a good place with Conor. We’re going to meet in New York when he has his baby.

While it sounds like the fight is still a possibility, White could not confirm any sort of timeframe — though after the birth of McGregor’s child, that could very well change quite quickly.