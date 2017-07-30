Dana White Hints at Possibility of Cris Cyborg vs. Holly Holm

After capturing the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s featherweight title, Cris Cyborg may already have her first challenger lined up.

Cyborg took on Tonya Evinger last night (July 29) on the main card of UFC 214. They battled for the vacant women’s featherweight championship. Cyborg earned a third-round TKO victory to capture the gold.

During the post-fight press conference, White said Holly Holm may be Cyborg’s first challenger (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I was just talking to Holly Holm back there. (I said,) ‘What do you think?’ It seems like she’s interested. I like Holly vs. Cyborg. I think it’s a good fight. I think Cyborg looked good. She was very composed. She didn’t go crazy. She took her time, picked her shots, and I think she looked good.”

Holm is a former UFC women’s bantamweight title holder. She recently snapped a three-fight skid with a knockout victory over Bethe Correia.