Dana White: I Expect Conor McGregor to Knock Floyd Mayweather Out

Dana White has made his pick for Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather.

It should come as little surprise that the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President is picking McGregor to defeat Mayweather on Aug. 26. “Notorious” and “Money” will clash inside the T-Moblie Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

During a conference call, White said he believes McGregor will score a knockout victory over Mayweather (via MMAMania.com):

“Conor worked like a dog last night, he’s in great shape. He’s hitting really hard right now and he’s in a very good place. I loved watching it last night and I feel good about this. I’m on his side on this thing, I want him to win, I expect him to win, I expect him to knock Floyd Mayweather out.”