Dana White: ‘I Would Have Signed a 55-Year Deal’ as UFC President

Dana White is adamant in saying how much he loves being the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President.

Since 2001, White was brought on board to become the President of the UFC. Despite the organization having new owners in WME-IMG, White has kept his position and it doesn’t appear he’s giving that up any time soon.

During a recent appearance on “The Exchange,” White explained why he doesn’t want to leave his position. He even went as far as to say he’d sign a 55-year deal (via MMA Weekly):