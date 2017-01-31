Dana White: ‘I’ll Give Jorge Masvidal Fight With Demain Maia if Nick Diaz Doesn’t Accept it’

Nick Diaz isn’t likely to step back inside the Octagon anytime soon.

The former Strikeforce welterweight champion hasn’t competed in a mixed martial arts (MMA) bout since Jan. 2015. He originally fell short to Anderson Silva by unanimous decision, but both men were flagged by the Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC). As a result, the bout was changed to a no contest.

Diaz is coming off a reduced suspension and is now free to return to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). The problem is, he doesn’t seem to want to do so right now. On the UFC Unfiltered podcast (via Flo Combat), Dana White confirmed what Joe Rogan had stated before. Diaz turned down a fight with former UFC title holder Robbie Lawler:

“I dunno [why he turned it down]. They were terrorizing me saying they want a fight and they wanted to announce it that night at the Sacramento card [UFC on Fox 22]. He was there, it was the right crowd because it was his hometown and he wanted to announce it. I got Robbie Lawler to accept the fight but then I called him and he turned it down. They’ve been radio silent on me ever since.”

Some may be puzzled by Diaz’s decision as it’s the type of fight stylistically that would be up his alley. The Stockton native recently said he’s waiting for the “right situation” to return and that he won’t sign just any offer given to him.

White is wondering if a bout with Demian Maia is that “right situation.” If not, he’s prepared to offer the bout to Jorge Masvidal, who is coming off a sensational performance over Donald Cerrone.