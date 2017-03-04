Dana White: ‘I’m Getting Tired of The Term Money Fights’

If you’re tired of hearing about “money fights,” Dana White is with you.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President isn’t afraid to admit Conor McGregor is a special case. “Notorious” is the UFC’s top pay-per-view (PPV) draw. It goes beyond PPVs as well as McGregor brings in a substantial amount of money from the live gate. If you don’t pull in numbers close to the ones McGregor produces, White doesn’t want to hear your complaints.

White has heard fighters talk about wanting big fights and he isn’t amused (MMAJunkie.com):