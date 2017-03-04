Dana White: ‘I’m Getting Tired of The Term Money Fights’

If you’re tired of hearing about “money fights,” Dana White is with you.
The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President isn’t afraid to admit Conor McGregor is a special case. “Notorious” is the UFC’s top pay-per-view (PPV) draw. It goes beyond PPVs as well as McGregor brings in a substantial amount of money from the live gate. If you don’t pull in numbers close to the ones McGregor produces, White doesn’t want to hear your complaints.
White has heard fighters talk about wanting big fights and he isn’t amused (MMAJunkie.com):
“I’m getting tired of the term ‘money fights.’ (They say), ‘I want the money fights. I want the money fights.’ What? are you all going to move down and fight Conor? Listen, there’s no bones about it: Conor is the guy. Conor brings in big gates, big pay-per-view numbers and everything else. Shut up if you don’t. If you’re not him, shut up. Guys are talking about money fights, and I’m like, ‘You’re not a money fight, OK?’ You’re going to make whatever you’re going to make, and if you’re a good champion, your fight sells, and you’re going to do pay-per-views and be part of the pay-per-view. If you’re not that big pay-per-view star, shut up and fight.”