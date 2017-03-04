Dana White: ‘I’m Getting Tired of The Term Money Fights’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
1
Dana White
Image Credit: Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

If you’re tired of hearing about “money fights,” Dana White is with you.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President isn’t afraid to admit Conor McGregor is a special case. “Notorious” is the UFC’s top pay-per-view (PPV) draw. It goes beyond PPVs as well as McGregor brings in a substantial amount of money from the live gate. If you don’t pull in numbers close to the ones McGregor produces, White doesn’t want to hear your complaints.

White has heard fighters talk about wanting big fights and he isn’t amused (MMAJunkie.com):

“I’m getting tired of the term ‘money fights.’ (They say), ‘I want the money fights. I want the money fights.’ What? are you all going to move down and fight Conor? Listen, there’s no bones about it: Conor is the guy. Conor brings in big gates, big pay-per-view numbers and everything else. Shut up if you don’t. If you’re not him, shut up. Guys are talking about money fights, and I’m like, ‘You’re not a money fight, OK?’ You’re going to make whatever you’re going to make, and if you’re a good champion, your fight sells, and you’re going to do pay-per-views and be part of the pay-per-view. If you’re not that big pay-per-view star, shut up and fight.”

LATEST NEWS

Dana White

Dana White: ‘I’m Getting Tired of The Term Money Fights’

1
If you're tired of hearing about "money fights," Dana White is with you. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President isn't afraid to admit Conor McGregor...
Kobe Wall

Kobe Wall Plans to ‘Feed Off Zach Cook’s Mistakes & Holes’ at Valor Fights...

0
Kobe Wall is preparing for his Valor Fights debut. After tearing through the amateur ranks, Wall competed in his first professional mixed martial arts (MMA)...
Demian Maia

Demian Maia: ‘I Was Told I Needed to Remain Active to Get my Chance’

1
Demian Maia has to win at least one more fight to earn his welterweight title shot. Many fans and analysts were puzzled when the third...
Julia Budd

Bellator 174 Results: Julia Budd Retires Marloes Coenen, Captures Gold

0
Julia Budd has finally captured a major championship in mixed martial arts (MMA). Tonight (March 3) Bellator 174 took place inside the WinStar World Casino...
Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson on Turning Down UFC 209 Replacement Bout: ‘They Wanted to Cut my...

1
Tony Ferguson was offered a fight with replacement opponent Michael Johnson at UFC 209, but the risk far outweighed the reward. Ferguson was set to...