Dana White: ‘I’m Going to Get Demetrious Johnson His Belts’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Demetrious Johnson
Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Demetrious Johnson no longer has to worry about getting his titles to represent the number of successful defenses he’s had.

“Mighty Mouse” made his 10th consecutive successful Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight title defense last night (April 15). His submission win over Wilson Reis tied Anderson Silva’s UFC record.

Recently, Johnson expressed his discontent with not getting a new belt for each successful defense. After UFC on FOX 24 concluded, UFC president Dana White said that while getting a number of belts would be expensive, he promised that Johnson would get his titles (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I’m going to get him his belts. He’s definitely keeping the belt from tonight, and I guess I’ve got some catching up to do. Listen, that’s not the way it works. People don’t win belts every time. You defend your title, and you keep your belt. If we’re handing out belts every single defense here – that’s a lot of money. It would be a lot of money to get him eight more belts. To be honest with you, we don’t even have eight more belts. We order them as we do events. It’s going to be a little bit of back up on his belts, but we’ll get it done.”

