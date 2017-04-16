Dana White: ‘I’m Going to Get Demetrious Johnson His Belts’

Demetrious Johnson no longer has to worry about getting his titles to represent the number of successful defenses he’s had.

“Mighty Mouse” made his 10th consecutive successful Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight title defense last night (April 15). His submission win over Wilson Reis tied Anderson Silva’s UFC record.

Recently, Johnson expressed his discontent with not getting a new belt for each successful defense. After UFC on FOX 24 concluded, UFC president Dana White said that while getting a number of belts would be expensive, he promised that Johnson would get his titles (via MMAJunkie.com):