Dana White: ‘I’m Not Thrilled With Demetrious Johnson’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White has seen better days with Demetrious Johnson.

Johnson is considered the pound-for-pound best fighter in mixed martial arts (MMA). He’s just one win away from breaking Anderson Silva’s record for most successful consecutive title defenses in UFC history.

White and the UFC wanted to book “Mighty Mouse” against T.J. Dilllashaw for the flyweight title. Johnson wasn’t happy with the UFC’s treatment of him, so he declined.

In an interview with MMAJunkie.com, White sarcastically talked about the drawing ability of Johnson vs. Borg:

“You want Ray Borg, we’ll give you Ray Borg. I’m sure the fans will be clamoring, and ticket sales will be through the roof and pay-per-views will be off the charts.”

White said he isn’t fond of Johnson at the moment and praised Dillashaw for his willingness to cut weight.

“I’m not thrilled with Demetrious Johnson. You’re the pound-for-pound best in the world, T.J. Dillashaw challenges you – one of the best in the world, former world champion – and you flat out deny the fight, flat out say, ‘I won’t do it. I want Ray Borg.’ Who wouldn’t want to see Demetrious Johnson vs. T.J. Dillashaw? Dillashaw calling me every day: ‘I’m cutting weight. I’m cutting weight. I’m dieting. I’m training. I’m cutting weight. Do I got the fight? Do I got the fight?’ Ask T.J. Dillashaw next time you see him or you interview him. Calling me every day, chomping at the bit for the fight. You expect the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world to go, ‘Let’s do it.’”