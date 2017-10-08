Dana White Insists Conor McGregor vs. Tony Ferguson ‘Has to Happen’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White claims Conor McGregor vs. Tony Ferguson has to be the next lightweight title fight.

Last night (Oct. 7), Ferguson took on Kevin Lee inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada in the main event of UFC 216. The two competed for the interim lightweight title. Ferguson earned a third-round submission in a hard-fought bout.

During the post-fight press conference, White claimed that talks of Nate Diaz getting a third fight with McGregor were never true (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Nobody’s talked about Diaz – Diaz has never been talked about. That’s Internet bull(expletive). Tony’s the interim champion, Conor’s the champion. It’s the fight that makes sense. It’s the fight that has to happen – it doesn’t ‘make sense,’ it’s the fight that has to happen.”

He went on to say that McGregor had expressed interest in defending his championship before 2017 comes to a close. White said “Notorious” was resting up before making his next move.

“We didn’t specifically talk about it, but we talked about it kinda. He wants to fight again this year. He went and partied in Ibiza for a while and went back home for a while. You’ve got to let him blow off some steam, and then we’ll figure it out.”