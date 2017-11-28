Dana White is Unsure if Conor McGregor Will Ever Fight Again

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White says Conor McGregor’s fighting days may be over.

McGregor is the reigning UFC lightweight champion who has reached mainstream levels that were once thought of to be out of reach. “Notorious” has become the most polarizing figure in combat sports today, His fame nabbed him a “money fight” with Floyd Mayweather, earning him a $100 million payday.

As interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson awaits a title unification bout, White recently told reporters that McGregor may never fight again (via Yahoo! Sports):

“Listen, Conor might never fight again. He made $100 [expletive] million. I’ve got guys who made less than that who are lawyers and went to school their whole lives and quit working. When you go to school your whole life to be a lawyer, and you’re a good lawyer, and you make a few bucks and you’re done? The guy’s sitting home every day watching cartoons or whatever he’s doing. I don’t know.”

Rumors have been flying that McGregor struck an associate of a massive drug cartel in Dublin recently. White isn’t buying it.

“No, [I don’t know anything about it], but I don’t think it’s true. Conor can walk down the street and it’s big news now. If this is true, I just have to believe it would be off-the-charts crazy.”