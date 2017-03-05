Dana White is Unsure if Khabib Nurmagomedov Can Make Lightweight Consistently

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s next move is up in the air.

The No. 1 ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight was supposed to battle Tony Ferguson last night (March 4) for the interim 155-pound gold. Those plans were dashed when “The Eagle” fell ill due to weight cutting issues. He and “El Cucuy” were pulled from the UFC 209 card.

UFC President Dana White wasn’t shy when discussing how Nurmagomedov’s team handled the situation. He feels they could’ve “saved” the fight had they done things the “right way.”

When speaking to the media (via BJPenn.com), White said he’s unsure of Nurmagomedov’s future at lightweight: