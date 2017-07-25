Dana White: ‘Jon Jones & I Haven’t Talked Since he Pulled out of UFC 200’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White and Jon Jones didn’t exchange Christmas cards last year.

Back in July 2016, Jones was supposed to headline UFC 200 against Daniel Cormier. It was set to be a light heavyweight unification title bout. When “Bones” was flagged by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), that plan went out the window.

The two will throw leather this Saturday night (July 29) inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. It’ll be the UFC 214 headliner. While Jones is instantly back in the main event fold, he still isn’t in White’s good graces.

White told ESPN that he and Jones haven’t really been in contact since the incident (via MMAFighting.com):

“Jon Jones and I still haven’t talked since the last time he pulled out of UFC 200. But he’s getting the opportunity right now to come back and face Daniel Cormier, without a doubt two of the best light heavyweights ever, both of these guys.”

While the two haven’t been chummy, the UFC President still took the time to promote one of his top fighters.

“Jon Jones has obviously had the potential to be the greatest of all-time, I mean, this guy still hasn’t lost a fight. If you look at his record, you know, there is a one there but that is because a referee that shouldn’t have been reffing, a guy who completely screwed up Jon Jones’ record, so this is Jon Jones’ chance to come back and stay undefeated.”