Dana White: Khabib Nurmagomedov v Tony Ferguson is ‘Happening’

UFC President Dana White has confirmed that the much anticipated bout between the #1 & #2 ranked lightweights will go ahead.

With Conor McGregor on hiatus, there is no bigger fight in the 155 pound division right now. Khabib Nurmagomedov will square off against the streaking Tony Ferguson at UFC 209 in Las Vegas, on March 4th.

White confirmed, much to the delight of fans on Thursday, that the fight has been booked:

“We haven’t received bout agreements from both guys, but they’ve both verbally agreed.” “It’s happening”.

Dana White’s confirmation of the bout which may determine McGregor’s opponent for his first title defence has now made UFC 209 an impressive card; the headlining title rematch between welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and #1 ranked Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson will follow an interesting clash of styles.

The lightweight champion [McGregor] is expected to be out of action until fall, and it is likely thatthe winner of the upcoming lightweight bout will hold the upper hand in negotiating a shot at the Irishman’s title.

Ferguson is currently riding a nine fight win streak, which stretches back to 2012’s loss to Khabib’s last opponent [Michael Johnson] . The former welterweight’s last appearance inside the octagon was against ex-lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos on the finale of The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America 3 in November 2016.