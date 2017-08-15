White Claims ‘Liar’ Malignaggi Was Brutally Beaten by McGregor

By
Adam Haynes
-

UFC President Dana White has claimed that Paulie Malignaggi was comprehensively beaten by Conor McGregor in their now infamous second sparring session 

Photos released by the McGregor camp appeared to show the UFC lightweight champion knocking the two weight world champion down. Malignaggi subsequently left the training camp, arguing that it was, in fact, a push. Dana White released footage on Friday night which many have argued is not clear enough to support either side of the story.

White, who was present to witness the incident in its entirety, recently spoke to SkySports and tore into the now retired boxer for insisting that he was on top throughout the sparring session:

“What am I, Steven Spielberg? Come on. It’s footage of the actual sparring.

“I was there for all 12 rounds and Paulie has said some crazy things, some bad things about me. I felt sorry for the guy, it was a one-way beating and a lot of people were saying Conor couldn’t box, Paulie was obviously lying about everything that he said about the sparring match so I released it(via the Daily Mail.)”

“I have no problem releasing the full tape, the problem is that Conor doesn’t want Mayweather to see everything that he is doing and everything that he is working on,’ White said.

‘It was very one-sided, it was an absolute beating. And guess what? I think it was the right thing for Paulie Malignaggi to definitely leave for his health’s sake!”

