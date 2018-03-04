Dana White Likes the Idea of Cris Cyborg vs. Amanda Nunes at UFC 224 in Brazil

Dana White says he may scrap a planned bout between Amanda Nunes and Raquel Pennington in favor of Nunes taking on Cris Cyborg instead

UFC president Dana White already liked the idea of Cris Cyborg facing Amanda Nunes in a super fight and now he wants to see it even more.

On Saturday night, Cyborg dispatched former Yana Kunitskaya in impressive fashion as the Brazilian wrecking machine made short work of the former Invicta FC champion with a first round TKO.

Afterwards, Cyborg called out Nunes for a fight later this year and White is absolutely on board to make it happen.

In fact, White would even consider scrapping a planned matchup between Nunes and Raquel Pennington at UFC 224 in Brazil in favor of making the fight with Cyborg a reality sooner rather than later.

“The fight to make is [Cyborg] and [Amanda] Nunes. That’s the fight that needs to happen. Nunes wants the fight. She wants the fight. I want the fight.” ~ Dana White

“The fight to make is her and [Amanda] Nunes. That’s the fight that needs to happen. Nunes wants the fight. She wants the fight. I want the fight. I’m sure the fans want to see it, too. We’ll get that one going,” White said at the UFC 222 post fight press conference.

“I think that I will [make Cyborg vs. Nunes instead of Nunes vs. Pennington]. Could be. [Cyborg] just fought. Once the adrenaline goes down, she’s got to get checked out, make sure she’s 100-percent. I just think that her and Nunes is the fight that needs to happen.”

For her part, Cyborg said she’s absolutely down for the fight against Nunes but she’s not 100-percent certain that competing again as early as May would work for her.

Cyborg essentially fought back-to-back fights against Kunitskaya and Holly Holm between December and February and it turns out she’s about to adopt her niece at the end of March so competing at UFC 224 may be a little too soon.

“For me it’s going to be too soon,” Cyborg said. “Because I’m going to Brazil, I have a lot of things to do. I’m going to adopt and bring my niece [to live with me]. That’s going to be the end of March. I accepted this fight because it’s the beginning of March and I could continue with my plan. Let’s see.”

Either way it appears Cyborg is on a collision course with Nunes at some point this year in a super fight that will pit champion against champion in the women’s divisions for the first time in UFC history.

